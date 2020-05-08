Baldwin vacation rentals see quick spike, forecast of summer bookings murky

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Brett Robinson Vacation Rentals, which operates beachfront properties throughout Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, is used to being booked solid. Right now, they’re usually gearing up for another busy tourist season.

Cue the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had an excess of $12 million in cancellations,” said Bill Brett, the company’s president. “We certainly will not have a good year.”

Things looked up momentarily when the Safer at Home order went into place and beaches opened back up.

“When the governor made the announcement on the 28th, right away the bookings picked up about eight times what they were the previous day,” Brett said.

On their own accord, Brett-Robinson is opening their properties back up slowly. They have social distancing signage around their buildings and have upped cleaning efforts.

