Baldwin Subway preparing to step up lunch efforts as school shuts down

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Paper bags get their assortment of non-perishable food and supplies at the Fairhope Subway. Employees gearing up for a lunch giveaway happening at least this Thursday and the following Thursday.

“Driving back from a trip to Huntsville recently we said we couldn’t change what was going on but we could do what we could do with what we had,” said owner Matt Miller. He says he’s not sure how many lunches they’ll give away but it could be hundreds.

“What a fresh reminder that Baldwin County is a great place to live,” said Miller. This Fairhope restaurant is just one of a number of locations trying to meet the need now that school lunches are canceled. It’s All Greek to Me in Fairhope is offering lunches starting Friday. The Magnolia Blossom Cafe in Robertsdale is offering 50 bagged lunches to kids on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30.

