Baldwin Schools prepare for distance learning

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — No longer in classrooms, now on screens, I recently sat in on a zoom video conference with Fairhope Intermediate School 4th grade teacher Leah Washington. She recognizes that a lot of parents, teachers and students are nervous about what’s coming for the rest of the school year.

Leah Conaway Washington, 4th Grade Teacher: “We just all need to take a deep breath and we’re all going to get through this and be just as better on the other side,” said Ms. Conway via Zoom video conference. Some of her students were looking forward to the new way of learning.

“I feel like this is a good thing we can all talk to each other, we can still learn, it still feels like class,” said 4th Grader Stella Gray. Others were a bit more candid about their own shortcomings.

“I don’t like it because I’m very bad at focusing because there are so many other fun things to do,” said 4th Grader Anna Scott Phillips during the video call. “Less school and doing school in my pajamas,” Phillips said she’d be diligent about removing distractions while trying to learn. The “class” will take many forms, a video chat like this or another platform like Google Classroom or Microsoft Office. Each teacher has created their own system for their classroom and students. Students work on their assignments and teachers monitor progress remotely. The students must show mastery of core subjects and if they fall behind the teacher steps in, sometimes with parental help to get students on track.

“I feel pretty good about it, because I’m not really missing anything, except my friends and stuff,” said 4th Grader Luke Little. Teachers spent the last several weeks completely changing their workflow to teach remotely and while it’s new for everyone kids may have an advantage growing up with screens.

“A lot of my students are experts in technology and they’re not afraid to actually just try something and they’ve been a good teacher to me,” said Ms. Washington.

LATEST STORIES: