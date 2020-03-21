Baldwin pediatrician calling for help amid medical supply shortage

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re having a hard time finding medical masks or other supplies you’re not alone. Some doctors are having trouble too. A Fairhope pediatrician’s office is taking the unusual step of asking the community for help amid the Coronvavirus Crisis.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve been in this kind of situation,” said Dr. Katrina Skinner with Fairhope Pediatrics. Fairhope Pediatrics sent an email to patients asking for people to either donate or sell personal protection equipment or PPE. Skinner says large consumers like hospitals are getting first dibs on the PPE supply and that means smaller providers like her office just can’t get orders filled.

Each day we’re told to log into their website, place an order and check the next day to see if it’s been fulfilled or canceled and so far every day our order has been canceled and it’s very frustrating because we’re out on the frontlines trying to take care of patients and families but we don’t have the proper equipment we need to do that,” said Dr. Skinner. COVID-19 and the fear of it, is changing the way Fairhope Pediatrics and other medical providers interact with their patients on a daily basis.

“Whereas as our practice has always been very accessible for patients, allowing walk-ins all day we can’t do that anymore, we now have to screen all patients before they get to the office to find out what their exposure is and what their symptoms are,” said Skinner. She adds that they’re seeing more patients by phone and video conference because people are trying to stay home more. They’re hoping other medical offices that have had to temporarily close or even hobbyists with a surplus can step up.