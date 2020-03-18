Baldwin leaders meet Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 response

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local leaders in Baldwin County meet later today to talk about the Coronavirus crisis and what new procedures may be implemented locally. It’s not clear at this point what the EMA will recommend or enforce to limit the spread of COVID-19.

You’ll remember Baldwin County was the first local government in southwest Alabama to declare a state of emergency over the virus. Baldwin County schools announced a nearly month-long break. Schools were so poorly attended the last two days that break started one day early.

Today members of the EMA, Alabama Department of Public Health, school district, tourism, county commission, and other agencies will hold a news conference at noon and answer questions. It’s not clear what will be rolled out today or if this is just an update to current conditions and response efforts. We hope to get answers later, WKRG will have live coverage of the news conference.