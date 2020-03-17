Baldwin EMC changes business operations in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC send the following press release Tuesday morning.

(SUMMERDALE, Ala.) – At Baldwin EMC, one of our goals is to offer the highest level of safety to our members and our employees. In light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we will be taking additional safety measures.

The first step is to begin active social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Therefore, we will be limiting our business operations and offering alternative ways to pay bills and address member service issues. Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, our lobbies will be closed, and most employees will be sent home to work as a means to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although our lobbies will remain closed until further notice, members can still utilize the drive-through at each district office location.

We know that every time you reach for that switch on the wall, you want your lights to come on and they will, to the best of our ability. Your power grid and your electrical service will remain active and there is no reason to expect any sort of disruption to those services.

While our business operations at this time are limited, members can continue to reach us or make a payment in the following ways:

All account-related business can be conducted over the phone with one of our Member Service Representatives, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Payments and some member activities can be made at the drive-through or at our kiosks.

Drive through operations will continue at all three Baldwin EMC offices during normal business hours, Monday– Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for a period of time.

Online billing and payment is available through the Baldwin EMC app (available on iOS and Android), or by visiting www.baldwinemc.com.

Automated billing by phone is available by calling (800) 342-2519 or (251) 989-0202.

“Baldwin EMC has been closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation for the past several weeks,” said Baldwin EMC Chief Executive Officer Karen Moore. “We want to do everything we can to keep our members, our employees and our communities safe. While we are asking our members to communicate with us or make payments in a different way from what they may be used to, we want to emphasize that they will still be able to reach us, and we will still continue to provide them with safe, reliable power. We believe these practical steps are the right thing to do for the health and safety of our members, employees and the general public. Ultimately, short term inconveniences will result in long term benefits for us all.”

At this time, we do not have any reports of illness among our employees. We appreciate your understanding and patience regarding the precautions being taken to protect both our employees and members.

Baldwin EMC will continue to monitor local and national reports on the evolving impact of COVID-19. We will base our safety precautions on factual information from the CDC, the World Health Organization and local public health agencies. As new information is made available through these resources, we may adjust our plans. In the meantime, please bear with us. If you have any questions, please call us at (251) 989-6247. Also, please visit our website, www.baldwinemc.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for updates on this situation.

Baldwin EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 78,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe Counties in southwest Alabama, including Alabama’s Gulf Coast.