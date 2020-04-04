Baldwin County woman recovering at home after positive COVID-19 test

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County mom says she’s one of the lucky COVID-19 patients. Kristi Hicks is recovering at home in Stapleton days after getting a positive test for the Coronavirus. She wants to warn people that this is a serious illness and anyone can get it. From the sunsets from her bedroom to the brief dog visit far away from her bed, Kristi Hicks is staying positive in recovery.

“I’ve had an influx of calls texts and messages and those have really brightened my days,” said Hicks via video chat. The bedroom is now her only room as she remains isolated from her husband and children living elsewhere under the same roof.

After developing symptoms and pushing hard for a test she says she got one at a clinic run by Mobile Infirmary Wednesday. She says her first worry was how many people she may have infected without realizing it including her family.

“The thing to do now is to be smart, careful and mindful and by doing that we’re going to reduce the risk to many more people,” said Hicks. Hicks had been an ICU nurse for more than a decade and learned you could take the most extreme precautions and still get sick.

“It doesn’t care who you are, how much you clean, how many times you wash your hands if you work in healthcare if you don’t, I mean it’s out there,” said Hicks. She says she’s optimistic she’ll recover and wants to donate plasma so the antibodies she develops can help others.

