Baldwin County woman pleads for release of non-violent inmates amid pandemic

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama prisons could become a hotbed for coronavirus if they aren’t already. That’s what some advocates are arguing. Tonight a woman in Baldwin County is pleading with the state to let non-violent offenders out or she fears her fiance could face an automatic death sentence.

Dylan Hendricks is in the middle of his sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance, serving time at the Loxley work release center. With the growing threat of the coronavirus, his fiance Kylie Herring says he and a lot of inmates need help.

“They’re going to have so many deaths on their hands, morally I don’t know why that’s not enough,” said Herring via Zoom video Wednesday morning. She says Hendricks is severely asthmatic and she says contracting COVID would almost certainly be fatal, a punishment far outweighing what he did.

“He knows he did his crime, he’s never denied it he’s always owned up to it, he’s not a criminal he’s an addict who let his addiction control him, he wakes up every day and chooses sobriety,” said Herring. She says conditions in Loxley are so cramped inmates can’t keep their distance even if they wanted to.

“We don’t know if we’ll get to see him, every time he calls my kids run to the phone and tell him they love him just because they don’t know if it’s going to be their last and that’s a horrible anxiety for anyone to feel,” said Herring. She is a home healthcare nurse and says she’s already seen people die from COVID and doesn’t want the same to happen to him.

Earlier this month, AL.com reported an internal document from the Department Corrections that said the prison system is underprepared to control the spread of COVID-19. We’ve reached out to ALDOC for an update on whether some inmates could be released and we’re waiting to hear back.