Baldwin County wife pleads for blood donors to help save husband with COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A wife is in need of blood donors, specifically those with type ‘O’ blood, to help save her husband who tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple resides in Robertsdale, Ala. but is now separated due to COVID-19.

Steve Vaughn was initially admitted to Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Ala. He was placed on a ventilator but only stayed for 3-4 days as his condition worsened.

He had to be flown to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. where he was upgraded to an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine to help support his breathing.

After the FDA approved Steve to receive the needed plasma, Karen Vaughn took to Facebook Saturday pleading for help to save her husband. She said in part, “we can only use your blood or plasma if you tested positive for COVID-19 and are 14 days past the date you were notified you were positive.”

If you fit the description, Steve needs your antibodies. Even if you don’t meet the requirements, please share the following information to spread the word.

His wife Karen also said, “If you are a candidate please call One Blood 1-888-936-6283 press option 9. If you have to leave a message please give them your name and number. Tell them you want to donate plasma antibodies to Steve Vaughn at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola Fl.”

She added that any person donating needs to present this eIND number, 20933, to One Blood Donation Center. This will directly link your donation to Steve Vaughn.

Steve is currently in a coma. He was recently put on kidney dialysis as his body and lungs are holding too much fluid.

“Every mid-day and night, I Facetime my husband and tell him how much I love him. I know he can’t hear my voice, but I have faith that God will carry us through this,” said Karen.

Again, please contact One Blood at 1-888-936-6283, press option 9, and provide the eIND number, 20933, if you meet the requirements. If not, please help to spread the word.

