Baldwin County Students begin transition to online classes Monday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Today would have been the traditional end of spring break and return to class in Baldwin County public schools. Due to the pandemic, students will finish the school year online.

Having to essentially home school your kids may be a daunting task for most families in Baldwin County. Officials with the school district say they understand the next few weeks won’t be easy but they won’t be impossible either.

I recently sat in on a Zoom meeting between a 4th-grade teacher at Fairhope Intermediate School and some of her students. Video conference is one-way teachers will check in on students to see how they’re doing academically. They may also do one on one sessions if a teacher sees a student falling behind in their online work. Parents will get a heads up too.

“I see your child may not be where he or she needs to be so I’m going to need us both to work together to make sure they are where they need to be I will be calling parents, I will be texting parents, Zoom conferencing to make sure we’re all on the same page when it comes to their child’s learning,” said 4th Grade Teacher Leah Conaway Washington. Not every student in every grade will start class today. These programs are being rolled out gradually through the week. Teachers have spent the break completely reworking their lesson plans for online learning. Every teacher will have a different style and use different tools. Students are only focusing on core subjects and some grade levels are pass/fail instead of letter grades.

