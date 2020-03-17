Baldwin County Schools will close at the end of class Tuesday

UPDATE: (3/17/2020 11:03 am) — Sueprintendent Eddie Tyler sent the following statement Tuesday.

As a result of further discussions, there will be NO SCHOOL for students tomorrow. Our goal was to assist families who had few options for child care or needed time to make arrangements for their children. Based on attendance numbers from today and yesterday, we feel as though that mission was accomplished, and we have given parents ample opportunity to make arrangements.



Kindergarten through 12 th grade parents may come to our campuses through Friday at 4 p.m. to pick up the educational enrichment packets and Chromebooks as directed by your local principal and teachers. Our teachers will be dismissed at the close of business today for the closure. Teachers will remain available via electronic communications.



After Friday of this week, all school facilities including central office, will be closed. All staff and employees of the system will remain on call and will remain working throughout this closure though they may not be in office or on campus.



I want to take a moment and thank you all for the kindness you have shown to those within our school family. This has been a very difficult time for all of us to try to move so quickly and to balance so many needs. The comments and responses we have seen from many parents across this county have been very encouraging.



I am very proud of our teachers and staff, our board and my senior leadership on how everyone has come together to exceed expectations in how we processed all of this so quickly keeping our kid’s education, health, and safety at the forefront of our efforts.



We will be pushing out more information through our local schools. You may also visit bcbe.org/coronavirus or @bcbealabama on Facebook for more details throughout this closure.



After what I have witnessed this week, I am convinced that we will come through this and we will be stronger and better for it.



Eddie Tyler, Superintendent