Baldwin County real estate sees little effect from COVID-19

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on every industry, including real estate, across the country. Nationally sales were up 21-percent at the beginning of the year over last year, but the coronavirus pandemic really slowed things down in some areas, but not so much in Baldwin County.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, houses weren’t staying on the market for long in Baldwin County.

“Some brokerages have reported their best months in the first quarter of this year even over last year,” said Sheila Dodson, Baldwin REALTORS CEO.

Dodson says overall, real estate prices have not dropped and have even increased on the Eastern Shore in some cases, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. She told WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard she feels part of the reason may be that more people from larger cities are moving to that side of Mobile Bay.

“What we are seeing a lot of is that people are wanting to because of this, especially in places like New Orleans, New York and Mobile could be in a smaller chasm you don’t think about it, but any area that’s been hit, they want to get into the suburbs more. They want to get to smaller areas,” said Dodson.

In fact, she says sales have only dropped slightly.

“Of course the pandemic started in March and started affecting showings and started affecting new homes coming on the market in March,” Dodson said.

But realtors have not stopped working.

Dodson said, “They’ve been considered essential services, homes are still closing, contracts are still being written.”

That can all be done online. Open houses are even being shown “virtually,” but starting Monday, because of Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer at home order, houses are slowly starting to be shown in person again.

“The market is strong. The market has dipped for a little bit in March but I think we’ll see May and June numbers, July, just come back to where we normally are,” said Dodson.

And because interest rates are at an all-time low right now, this could be a very good opportunity to buy.

