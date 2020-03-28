Baldwin County Jeweler makes masks during COVID-19 pandemic

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (WKRG) — As a skilled silversmith and goldsmith, Alece Pugh of Orange Beach is used to working with her hands. Instead of reaching for her jewelry making tools, she is channeling her talents through instruments more fitting for a seamstress.

Alece Pugh of Orange Beach

“I understand the fear and the need. I feel that everyone can contribute in some small way”, said Pugh, owner of Silver Lining Market and mother of five.

8-year-old Maddox Pugh

Her youngest son, 8-year-old Maddox, is immunocompromised. This is a weakened immune disease, making him more susceptible to viruses like that of COVID-19.

Hannah Nordstrom with one of the masks made by hand by her and her mother, Alece Pugh

“I talked to my daughter and asked if she would like to join me in making a couple masks for our family. That led to 50 masks. We made a post on Facebook and they were claimed in 5 minutes. So we purchased 30 yards of fabric and got to work making more. The need has been incredible. We are now shipping to nurses and medical facilities and nursing homes as well as immunocompromised individuals all over the country. We are sewing as many hours as we can a day, listening to fun music and bonding as a family.”

Message sent along with masks made by hand



Pugh and her daughter, Hannah Nordstrom, are making the masks and even shipping them for free. “We will continue to make them as long as we can secure fabric and elastic! It gives us purpose during this scary time”, said Pugh.

Masks made by Alece and Hannah



If you would like to donate materials or money to buy materials, contact Pugh at createthesilverlining@gmail.com.

Alece ships the masks for free



“Anything donated above our costs will be allocated to families who have lost ones to COVID when we get through this.”

