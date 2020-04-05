Baldwin County Commission, Mayors share public message concerning COVID-19

Partially edited press release from Baldwin County Commission
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission along with the 14 mayors
throughout Baldwin County created a public message video encouraging the public to follow
official recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The video also reminds viewers that we are all in this together.
Access the video here:
For information about Baldwin County services and Baldwin County Emergency Management
Agency’s COVID-19 resources and updates, visit www.BaldwinCOVID.com
