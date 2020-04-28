Baldwin County Commission holding meeting on possible reopening plan

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Commissioners gather for a special meeting Tuesday morning to vote on a reopening plan. There are a lot of big items on the agenda this morning for this special called meeting.

It starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning at the county annex in Robertsdale. According to the agenda, there are three items up for consideration. The first is a possible vote on a Baldwin County “phased reopening plan.” They will also talk about creating a workgroup called “Moving Baldwin County Forward.” This is described as a “one-stop information and resource model” on the pandemic and its economic impact on the county. The third item is wide open. It includes any other action items related to the pandemic.