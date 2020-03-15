Baldwin County Commission Emergency Special Meeting

Unedited release from Baldwin County Commission
Saturday, March 14, 2020 9:15 p.m. Baldwin County Emergency Operations Center Operations Room 23100 McAuliffe Drive, Robertsdale, AL
The purpose for the Emergency Special Meeting is to:
[1] Discuss Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which may pose a hazard to the safety and welfare of the general public; and
[2] Consider and/or adopt an instrument declaring a local state of emergency; and
[3] Consider and/or authorize the closure of certain county facilities by direction of the Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission or by adoption of a resolution or other instrument; and
[4] Consider and/or authorize any other actions related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and
[5] Consider and/or authorize the cancellation and/or rescheduling of any Baldwin County Commission meetings as necessary.
