Baldwin County Board of Education issuing $1,000 COVID bonuses

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — All full-time employees with Baldwin County Schools will receive a $1,000 bonus, with the exception of Superintendent Eddie Tyler, according to a spokesperson for the school system.

The funds will be issued to employees on Dec. 18.

The money is coming from local funding, primarily sales tax dollars.

Read the letter below:

I have said over and over how much I appreciate each and every one of you. What you do for this system, and the more than 30,000 children we care for, is a monumental task each year. This last year has been well beyond anything anyone could ask of you. While I would like to celebrate the closing of 2020, I fully expect the next year is going to be much of the same.

For several weeks, we have been working on a very special project. Tonight, in recognition of everything you have put forward and your commitment to rise above over the remainder of the school year, your school board voted to approve my recommendation to hereby award each and every full-time, active employee a $1,000 supplement. The full $1,000 will be deposited into your account on December 18th.

I want to thank our CSFO John Wilson who wholeheartedly agreed with this effort and worked hard to find the funding to make this possible. He even worked hard to ensure the $1,000 will be deposited into your account with very limited deductions.

I want to thank our board who has stood strong with all of our employees to ensure our classrooms are properly stocked, our buildings are safe and our teachers are the highest-paid among all of Alabama’s public school systems.

Finally, I want to again thank you, all of my colleagues, for everything you do. This is a drop in the bucket for what you are worth to me. What you give from you and your family – I’ve been there and I’ve walked that walk. While others may not always recognize it, I know what you give up to give for so many others.

You are all in my prayers and thoughts every day. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so very, very much and Merry Christmas!

Cheers,



Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud