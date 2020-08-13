Baldwin County Back-to-School, a wrap

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With Baldwin County being the third-largest school system in the state – and the first large district to physically bring students back on campus, hallways from Orange Beach to Bay Minette are setting the tone for a return to in-person learning.

“Our first largest won’t open until the first of September, the second largest is being delayed, so I guess.. we’re the big dogs,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

In place to keep students safe: thermal cameras, an abundance of cleaning supplies, masks, signs and social distancing. On campus – there were no problems.

The principal of Spanish Fort High School sent a note home to parents about nine students who stayed home Wednesday because they either had COVID-19 or were suspected of having COVID-19.

Another student we spoke with said she feels safe on campus, trusts the processes staff have in place, and is pleased with the responsibility shown in those students’ decision to stay home.

Gulf Shores is in its second year as an independent school system but also started class in-person on Wednesday. No problems reported for the Dolphins.

LATEST STORIES: