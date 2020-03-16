Baldwin County activates Emergency Operation Center amid Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County will activate it’s Emergency Operations Center this morning. This comes after the county reported its first case of Coronavirus over the weekend.

The Baldwin County Commission declared a local state of emergency on Saturday. Monday morning, the Baldwin County Emergency management agency will meet at 10:30. They usually activate in advance of weather disasters like tornadoes or hurricanes. This is likely the first time Baldwin County’s EMA has mobilized for a viral threat.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories