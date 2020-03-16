Baldwin County activates Emergency Operation Center amid Coronavirus outbreak

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County will activate it’s Emergency Operations Center this morning. This comes after the county reported its first case of Coronavirus over the weekend.
The Baldwin County Commission declared a local state of emergency on Saturday. Monday morning, the Baldwin County Emergency management agency will meet at 10:30. They usually activate in advance of weather disasters like tornadoes or hurricanes. This is likely the first time Baldwin County’s EMA has mobilized for a viral threat.
