Baldwin Co. Sheriff asks Gov. to open all businesses, churches now

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Five days of Governor Ivey’s latest health order seems to be enough for Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack who posted on Facebook it’s time for a change. “I wrote a letter yesterday asking Governor Ivey to immediately modify her current order and allow Alabamians to go back to work and go back to worship.”

The sheriff says his deputies will not enforce the order but they will continue to educate the public. “As far as a law enforcement action, a custodial arrest we do not believe that is the reasonable way to proceed with this at this time.”

Since this whole thing started some businesses never closed. But in the last six weeks, churches have modified worship services, restaurants are only allowed to provide take-out or curbside service and other businesses remain completely shutdown, including Krystal Sharp’s hair salon. “There are a lot of people that can work from home, I can’t.” She agrees with the Sheriff and says it’s time re-open all businesses. “If we as a community can do that, take the precautions to help each other, I don’t see why we couldn’t start back at a new normal.”

Lifting or modifying the “Safer-at-Home” order could start that process while keeping social distancing restrictions in place according to Mack. “We have gone through a huge educational phase of what we need to do and I think the public is very aware of that now.”

LATEST STORIES: