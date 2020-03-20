Baldwin Co. restaurant workers hope carry out business will carry them through

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 comes an unprecedented havoc wreaked on local business.

“Obviously it’s a little bit of a panicky situation for restaurant workers,” said Savannah Robinson, one of the managers of Dragonfly in downtown Fairhope.

Per Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory health order, there is no on-site eating or drinking allowed at restaurants and bars for the next two weeks.

Dragonfly, like most of its neighboring eateries, are staying open for carry out and delivery.

“We’re hoping the people that support us regularly will still be here during this time,” said Robinson.

The city’s storefronts are peppered with “coronavirus update” signs, reminding people they’re still in business, even though you can’t come sit inside.

Because these are special circumstances, customers are allowed to order alcohol in closed containers to accompany their take out meals.

