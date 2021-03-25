Baldwin Co. Commission approves emergency rental assistance

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rent help is on its way to certain Baldwin County residents financially impacted by COVID-19.

The Commission unanimously passed a measure to utilize the $6.6 million available in federal funding.

“It’s an opportunity, it’s a significant amount of money,” said Commissioner Joe Davis.

More details need to be hammered out, but we’ve provided the basics below.

  • Money can be used for rent only, not utilities
  • Can apply for 15-month total time span, back-pay dating to April 2020
  • Can be used for back or forward pay
  • Forward pay: only three months at a time
  • Money goes to landlord, tenants will not receive check or cash
  • Must prove you were financially burdened by COVID-19
  • Eligibility based on housing-to-income ratio, at least 30 percent
  • Commission will begin taking applications April 1
  • Pre-register here
  • Hotline and in-person registration options will be available shortly

More specifics still need to be worked out. The Commission is going over further details with consultants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories