Baldwin Co. Commission approves emergency rental assistance

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rent help is on its way to certain Baldwin County residents financially impacted by COVID-19.

The Commission unanimously passed a measure to utilize the $6.6 million available in federal funding.

“It’s an opportunity, it’s a significant amount of money,” said Commissioner Joe Davis.

More details need to be hammered out, but we’ve provided the basics below.

Money can be used for rent only, not utilities

Can apply for 15-month total time span, back-pay dating to April 2020

Can be used for back or forward pay

Forward pay: only three months at a time

Money goes to landlord, tenants will not receive check or cash

Must prove you were financially burdened by COVID-19

Eligibility based on housing-to-income ratio, at least 30 percent

Commission will begin taking applications April 1

Pre-register here

Hotline and in-person registration options will be available shortly

More specifics still need to be worked out. The Commission is going over further details with consultants.