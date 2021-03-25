Baldwin Co. Commission approves emergency rental assistance

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rent help is on its way to certain Baldwin County residents financially impacted by COVID-19.
The Commission unanimously passed a measure to utilize the $6.6 million available in federal funding.
“It’s an opportunity, it’s a significant amount of money,” said Commissioner Joe Davis.
More details need to be hammered out, but we’ve provided the basics below.
- Money can be used for rent only, not utilities
- Can apply for 15-month total time span, back-pay dating to April 2020
- Can be used for back or forward pay
- Forward pay: only three months at a time
- Money goes to landlord, tenants will not receive check or cash
- Must prove you were financially burdened by COVID-19
- Eligibility based on housing-to-income ratio, at least 30 percent
- Commission will begin taking applications April 1
- Pre-register here
- Hotline and in-person registration options will be available shortly
More specifics still need to be worked out. The Commission is going over further details with consultants.