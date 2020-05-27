Baldwin beach tourism on par with past Memorial Day weekends, despite COVID-19 concerns

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Herb Malone, president and CEO of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism says numbers over the weekend look the same as years past when it comes to how many people visited Alabama’s beach towns this Memorial Day weekend.

“We had a great turnout for the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, especially with what we’ve been through over the last couple of months,” he said.

He’s calling the high turnout a great launching point for Coastal Alabama’s tourist season.

More crowds, however, makes it more difficult to socially distance.

A CNN report in Gulf Shores from over the weekend shows many beachgoers not caring about maintaining a six-foot distance from other households.

Mayor Robert Craft addressed the crowds during this week’s city council meeting, saying more people turned up than expected — but a vast majority kept their distance.

The city is now working with the state health officer to navigate the future of the unprecedented return to normalcy.

