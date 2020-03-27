‘Baby Shark’ returns with coronavirus hand washing jingle do-do-do-do-do

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sorry parents, “Baby Shark” is making a comeback for a good cause.
Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know, is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.
The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.
