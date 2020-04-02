Azalea Trail Maids salute frontline workers during coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Azalea Trail Maids are taking a moment to salute frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. A post on the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids Facebook page says, “We love you, we support you, we THANK YOU!” They have put together a video to show their appreciation.

In the video, the Trail Maids are holding up signs thanking doctors, nurses, police offers and firefighters. “Thank you to our healthcare heroes” is written on other signs. Many of the young ladies signs have a personal message, thanking a family member for their service during this difficult time.

