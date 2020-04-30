Austal now has 7 employees confirmed COVID-19, but 3 have already recovered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to updates posted on Austal’s public website, a total of 7 Austal USA workers have now tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent confirmation was on Wednesday .

But there’s good news too. Austal tells WKRG News 5 that 3 of those employee, nearly half, have already recovered and been cleared.

The latest employee’s positive status was just confirmed Wednesday. But that person has not been on the job since March 24th.

An 8th individual listed on the website is neither an employee, nor a contractor, but is listed as “other”.

6 of the employees work the first shift, which is to be expected since that’s the shift the majority of Austal’s employees work. Only one is on the second shift.

Today Austal delivered about 120 3D printed straps for masks to help workers at a local hospital stay safe. Austal tells News 5 that it’s also doing what it can to keep its own employees health, saying that work areas are being sanitized and their best efforts are being made for social distancing. Employees, however, have told us the nature of their work makes social distancing nearly impossible.

Despite a statewide shut down, Austal has remained open as its defense work for the U.S. Navy is considered essential. Austal is Mobile’s largest industrial employer with approximately 4,000 employees. So far with 7 positive cases, that’s less than one case for every 530 workers.

