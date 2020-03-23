Austal: Employee death not related to covid-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Austal says the death of an electrician was not covid-19 related. In a press release Monday, Austal said that a fire-year- electrician died at a local hospital Monday, but his death was due to a prior health condition.

Austal isn’t releasing the name of the employee out of respect for the family, “Austal USA is saddened by the loss of our teammate and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. His passing was unrelated to COVID-19.”

LATEST HEADLINES: