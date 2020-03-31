Austal employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An employee with Austal in Mobile has tested positive for coronavirus. Austal president Craig Perciavalle shared the information in a letter with the company, which was then shared with News 5.

Perciavalle says the employee worked second shift but had been off-site for unrelated reasons since March 18th. Austal has already screened other employees who worked closely with the patient and no one has shown symptoms. Austal is also deep -cleaning the area. Perciavalle asks employees to continue following CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

Below is an image of the letter sent to Austal employees.

