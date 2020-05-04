Atmore man providing hundreds of lunches a week for students

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is spending his free time making lunches for children in need of a meal.

Ernie Digmon has been making healthy lunches for local students for five weeks now, so they can have a healthy meal while school is out due to the pandemic.

Digmon is a bartender, but once everything closed down due to the pandemic, he says he had a lot of free time since then, and wanted to give back to his community.

He has been serving hundreds of lunches a week, and this week is aiming to make at least 300 this week. He still packs each lunch himself, with the help of his mom.

“I fed 100, then the next week, I fed 200, then the next week I did almost 230, then 300. I keep doing more and more each week because the more you identify a need, the more a need presents itself to you. So I just keep making lunches every week,” said Digmon.

Digmon and his crew of friends hand out the lunches Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Atmore Farmers Market.

For those who would like to help, Digmon has set up a Paypal account to collect donations to make even more lunches.

