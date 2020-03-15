At least three people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County

Unedited press release from JeffCo health department:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, MARCH 14, 2020– Jefferson County now has at least 3 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The Jefferson County Department of Health is reminding everyone to carefully follow these recommendations:

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Put distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are older or who have chronic medical conditions including lung disease, heart disease and diabetes. This may mean avoiding large gatherings including worship services.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

LATEST STORIES: