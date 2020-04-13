At home learning: The new education norm

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – Both Mobile County Public School System and Baldwin County are taking their own approach to making sure students are getting well adjusted to this new norm in education.

Mobile County Public School System launched their online platform on Monday. They are giving students two options. The first being the preferred virtual learning and the second being if a student doesn’t have access to the internet or a computer they can pick up a packet our coursework from their perspective school . They are also taking extra steps for students to become acclimated. Rena Phillips with the school system says “One of the cool things we are doing no matter which option you are picking we have televised live instruction, and right now we are filming about 33 hours of teachers kindergarten through 11th grade.” You can find those streams on their Facebook page.

If you are a parents and you still have questions there is a hotline available that will offer technical assistance, academic help and supervisors on hand in math, reading, social studies and science who are there to help. That hotline number is 251-221-7777.

Baldwin County School System is starting back sessions on Wednesday, but say they are taking the beginning of this week to prepare. The superintendent, Eddie Tyler says “In a sense we could have launched today, but we wanted to make sure and get a little extra mile to make sure that everyone is feeling comfortable because this is new and even though we have had these one on one devices for years we haven’t had to use them in this type of environment, but we are confident.”

