Ask the Aquarist with Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Dauphin Island, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you looking for something educational for the kids at home? This week Dauphin Island Sea Lab has three dates where anyone can join and learn about different parts of the sea lab!
Monday you can learn about and ask questions about alligators, Wednesday is about Diamondback Terrapin Turtles, and Friday is about an Octopus!
Join through their Facebook page: facebook.com/disealab.
