COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people with Down syndrome and developmental and intellectual disabilities set for Feb. 26

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart will host a vaccination clinic for people with Down syndrome and developmental and intellectual disabilities from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Olive Baptist Church.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults with Down syndrome have an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers in the United Kingdom have estimated that people with Down Syndrome have a four-fold increased risk for hospitalization from COVID-19 and a 10-fold increased risk for COVID-related death.



Down syndrome appeared in the CDC’s Dec. 23 update to its list of higher-risk conditions linked to severe COVID-19 complications. Persons with Down syndrome are more likely to have congenital heart defects and chronic heart conditions, as well as diabetes, asthma or a compromised immune system.

The Feb. 26 clinic also will provide vaccinations for persons with developmental disabilities who have chronic medical conditions that make them highly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. Those regarded as extremely vulnerable to the virus include patients with cancer, COPD, weakened immune systems, chronic kidney diseases, certain heart conditions, obesity, Down syndrome, diabetes, and sickle cell disease.