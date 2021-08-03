As COVID-19 numbers skyrocket, Florida governor says ‘we’re not shutting down’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an all-time high Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed the concerns of the COVID-19 surge Tuesday in Miami talking mostly about the elderly most of whom are vaccinated and not being hospitalized.

“At the end of the day, I think ultimately, the numbers speak for themselves in terms of the severity and the fact we’re down so much in terms of nursing homes and the broader senior population,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Younger people are now going to the hospital. Right now, there are 11,515 hospital patients with COVID-19 in Florida. In Escambia County, there are 233 people hospitalized at Pensacola’s three hospitals. One month ago, there were only 32 people hospitalized. Now, it’s about seven times that number.

Gov. DeSantis got frustrated when asked about the possibility of masks in schools after some children had to go to Florida hospitals.

“I’m just sick of the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff,” he said. “Nobody’s trying to get ill here okay? There are people who were hermits for a year and a half who wore six months and still contracted it, okay?”

He says there will be no restrictions put in place even as the numbers double week to week.

“We’re not shutting down,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to have schools open. We’re protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We’re protecting people’s small businesses.”

COVID-19 testing is also picking back up at hospitals and the health department.

To get a test in Escambia County, you can go to the Department of Health at 1300 West Gregory Street. It’s open every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. An appointment is needed by calling 850-595-6554.

You can also get tested through Ascension Sacred Heart at the locations below.

In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the sites include:

Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside the Walgreens location at 6314 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AMG Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside the Walgreens store at 2237 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart walk-in clinic inside the Walgreens at 8220 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart Urgent Care Center in Pace, 4435 Highway 90, on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am. to 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart Urgent Care at 6665 Pensacola Boulevard, Pensacola, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart’s Urgent Care and primary care offices at Tiger Point, 4033 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ascension Medical Group offers vaccinations at its Urgent Care Centers and vaccines also can be found at some locations of CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Walmart, and the Department of Health.

For details on locations to get testing or vaccinations, click here.