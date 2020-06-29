As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, number of available ICU beds dwindle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Florida sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, several local hospitals are seeing ICU beds fill up quickly.

In Escambia County, there are 118 total ICU beds but Monday afternoon only 16 were available which is just a little more than 13 percent available in the county’s four hospitals.

Ascension Sacred Heart has five of its 40 beds available. Baptist Hospital has eight of its 36 beds available. West Florida Hospital has two of its 36 beds available. Select Specialty Hospital has five of its six beds available.

In Santa Rosa County, there are 21 total ICU beds but 12 are available.

Santa Rosa Medical Center has eight of its 13 beds available. Gulf Breeze Hospital has four of its eight beds available.

In Okaloosa County, there are 56 total ICU beds but only seven are available.

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center has 0 of its 28 ICU beds available as of Monday afternoon. Twin Cities has one of its eight beds available. North Okaloosa has six of its 20 beds available.

LATEST STORIES