As COVID-19 cases rise, questions loom over Pensacola Mardi Gras

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade typically brings in over 100,000 people downtown, but during a pandemic, the question is will it happen and if so, how will it look?

“Clearly what we’re looking at is something that will be much less congestion,” Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday during his weekly news conference.

Mayor Robinson seemed confident it would still happen but he said he doesn’t want to see everyone crammed into downtown. Also, the Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade may not happen as he thinks they should not have parades after dark.

“I think we probably won’t want to do night parades and things but I think if we can do celebrations and celebrate Mardi Gras in a way that is during daylight hours when we still have UV and the sun out,” Mayor Grover Robinson

Robinson will be meeting later this week with president of Pensacola Mardi Gras Danny Zimmern. Zimmern said he didn’t want to publicly comment just yet while they work out final plans.

“We recognize the importance of Mardi Gras to the Pensacola community and will do everything possible to have a socially responsible series of events during the season,” President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Danny Zimmern

The mayor said while it’s likely the good times will still roll, everyone will have to make their own decisions.

“If you have concerns about yourself and your health then all of us are going to have make individual decisions of whether we go or not,” Mayor Grover Robinson

Parade organizers are having discussions now and hope to have a solid plan within the next few weeks.

