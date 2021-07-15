As COVID-19 cases rise, other patients worry about suspended hospital visitation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Megan Busch is paralyzed from the waist down. When she was 10, she was hit by a car while walking on the side of the road.

She’s been in and out of hospitals for the past 12 years. It was something she got used to – until 2020.

“It was April of last year when COVID went crazy and hit the fan,” she said. “I couldn’t have any visitors, I was septic again. Really some of my darkest days being in a hospital by yourself.”

Thursday afternoon, Springhill Medical Center suspended visitation as a result of the uptick in cases in the Mobile area.

Busch isn’t a patient there, but she has back surgery scheduled at another area hospital next week.

“My number one thing at all of my doctors’ appointments have been hey have you heard anything else about how many visitors I can have,” she said. “I just got off the phone with pre-op and they told me right now nothing has changed but it could change.”

She’s pleading for the spike to stall so she – and others in her position – don’t have to wake up from surgery with no one at their bedside.