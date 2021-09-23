As coronavirus cases trend down, Mobile County health officials urge vigilance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coronavirus cases are trending down in Mobile County, health officials say that’s good news and a significant improvement since last month.

“The numbers are getting better, but it is not over,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, the Mobile County Health Officer.

The number of cases and hospitalizations are going down, but the health department warns we have not hit our low point yet and still have a ways to go.

“Please, Mobile, do not do what we did at the Memorial Day holiday, everybody was tired of COVID, everybody had been doing good about wearing masks and distancing, the community transmission rates went down, everybody just thought it was over. And we went through a tremendous medical crisis,” said Eichold.

During that medical crisis, on Aug. 17, 486 people in Mobile County were in the hospital with COVID. Thursday, Sept. 23, there are 138.

“August is going to end up being the most deadly month for Mobile County in the entire COVID outbreak,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department said that is a significant improvement. However, even with the improved number of cases, 39 people died in the last two days. 36 out of the 39 were unvaccinated.

“We know that a lot of those people are not leaving the hospital alive, and as Dr. Eichold mentioned that is just an extremely unfortunate event because 90% or greater of them are unvaccinated,” said Murphree.

Doctors encourage everyone to continue to stay vigilant, get vaccinated, wear masks, remain socially distant and stay home if sick.

They say that while this is an improvement, there’s a lot more work to get back down to a very low level of transmission of the virus.

“We don’t need any more funerals in Mobile County, Alabama from COVID-19,” said Dr. Eichold.

Dr. Eichold says about 41% of the population is at least partially vaccinated. Doctors are aiming for 70 to 80% to hit herd immunity.