As businesses prep to open, challenges still lie ahead for owners

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of 5 p.m. Thursday, retailers can reopen in Alabama. There are restrictions in place. Retailers must operate at 50% capacity, practice social distancing, and regularly sanitize. Many business owners in Downtown Mobile spent Thursday prepping their stores so they can open Friday morning.

Coastal Makers on Joachim Street is a relatively new business downtown. It’s a place where groups can come and do art projects together. The new guidelines don’t support that, so owner Kari Ransom is tweaking how she does business to ensure safety during the pandemic.

“I feel like we have a good handle on how we can move forward and still keep everybody safe,” said Ransom.

She’s offering private sessions for families where they will be the only ones in the studio. Ransom will provide disposable aprons and gloves for people who come in. For those who don’t feel comfortable using her brushes which will be regularly sanitized, she’s offering brand new ones for an affordable price.

Ransom hopes this type of business will sustain her storefront for the time being, but she’s looking ahead to summer. Kids camps are where Coastal Makers makes a large portion of their revenue.

“Even with the six foot distance in effect, that still puts us in jeopardy of being able to hold our summer camps for kids. So we’re not out of the woods yet, but we are a step forward and we’re thankful for that,” said Ransom.

Up the block at Urban Emporium on Dapuhin Street, they will be operating on limited 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. hours. Many of their employees are still furloughed.

“We’re like a family here and not being able to have my girls back with me is hard, but we’re taking it one day at a time,” said Store Director Kati Lavvorn.

Urban Emporium is waiting on its PPP loan and they hope when that comes in and business picks up, they’ll be able to return to normal staffing as soon as possible. “We’re going to start small and hope to grow the traffic back quickly,” said Lavvorn.

So while business owners are happy to welcome customers once again, they know it will be an uphill climb until they return to full normalcy. A Downtown Retail Recovery Task Force has been created so that business owners can come together and flesh out what the future of retails will look like throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

