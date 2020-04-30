ARHA Issues Statement Regarding Gov. Ivey’s Plan to Reopen Economy

Unedited press release from ARHA

The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association (ARHA) is devastated for our restaurants

and their employees who are ready to go back to work. It is disappointing that the plan to reopen

Alabama’s economy does not include restaurant dining rooms. ARHA developed the Alabama

Restaurant Promise, a plan to safely permit on-premise dining, based on guidance from the

National Restaurant Association, the CDC, the FDA, and ServSafe. This plan, along with further

guidelines, was provided to Governor Ivey’s office in addition to submitting similar plans to Lt.

Governor’s Task Force and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

A study by the National Restaurant Association estimates that Alabama’s restaurant industry

will lose $585 million in sales during April. Restaurants simply cannot sustain this continued loss of

revenue. Bob Baumhower, CEO of Aloha Hospitality and Alabama football legend, owns and

operates 11 restaurants in nine cities in Alabama. He says he is fearful that he will have to close one

of his locations after hearing the Governor does not intend to open dining rooms anytime soon and

she did not indicate a date at which she will do so.

Reopening a restaurant is a complex task that cannot happen on a day’s notice. Communicating

a clear timeline, objectives, and requirements relating to reopening Alabama’s restaurants is

necessary to instill confidence in consumers and provide restaurant owners with the ability to plan

and effectively make decisions.

ARHA looks forward to working with Governor Ivey and other officials to facilitate the necessary

steps to reopen for the future of the restaurant and hospitality industry in our state.

