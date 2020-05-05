Archdiocese of Mobile to resume Catholic Masses with restrictions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Churches across the Archdiocese of Mobile will once again be allowed to hold public Masses starting Tuesday, May 5th, but a maximum of 10 people will be allowed inside at a time.

This comes nearly two months after the Archdiocese suspended all masses. Because services are limited to a maximum of 10 people, it complies with Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer-at-Home order.

Archbishop Rodi made the announcement of the resuming of Mass on a video message.

There are several requirements for Mass, the Archdiocese of Mobile says social distancing inside their churches will be required, only every third pew will be used during Mass. People who are able to attend will be asked to appropriately distance themselves within a pew.

The same rules apply to a choir, or musicians. They may be present, but only if social distancing is maintained.

The Archdiocese is also allowing the distribution of Holy Communion, also with restrictions. It may not take place indoors, distribution must be outside and in front of the church.

The Archbishop is asking that no one receives communion on the tongue, saying Holy Communion should only be received on the hand.

You can read all of the requirements for Holy Communion here.

