In response to Gov. Ivey statement, Archdiocese of Mobile to close all Catholic Schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Catholic Archdiocese has been taking coronavirus precautions, especially with the uprise in cases.

Governor Ivey issued a statement closing all Alabama public schools from Thursday, March 19 through Friday, April 3.

In cooperation with this statement and out of concern for the welfare of our students, all Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile will close midday Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed through Friday, April 3. A determination regarding the reopening of schools after that date will depend upon future developments. Archdiocese of Mobile

According to The Catholic Week Archdiocese of Mobile, each Catholic school will participate in distance learning. Individual schools will inform parents concerning the procedure and expectations of the distance learning.

LATEST STORIES: