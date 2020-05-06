Applications for business assistance from City of Mobile now open

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applications for business grants for businesses closed by the state order, but unable to receive federal stimulus funds or state unemployment benefits are now available.

“Ignite Mobile” is the emergency grant program for small businesses in response to COVID-19. The grants will range from $1,500 to $2,500 for businesses with up to 25 employees.

Mobile City Council approved the mayor’s request to transfer $500,000 to go toward the relief fund for businesses suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mobile Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, discussed the grants in his nightly letter to citizens. “We know many of these small businesses are doing all they can just to hang on until Gov. Ivey makes a decision on whether to allow them to re-open. We believe this plan can serve as a lifeline for these businesses until they can safely reopen their doors,” he wrote.

Details of the plan, including a list of eligible businesses, are available on the city’s website. Applications for the business assistance will be available beginning May 6.

Eligible businesses include the following:

Entertainment venues:

1. Night clubs

2. Bowling alleys

3. Concert venues

4. Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

5. Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

6. Indoor children’s play areas

7. Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic Facilities:

8. Fitness centers and commercial gyms

9. Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

10. Yoga, barre, and spin facilities

Close-contact Service Providers:

11. Barber shops

12. Hair salons

13. Waxing salons

14. Threading salons

15. Nail salons and spas

16. Body art facilities and tattoo services

17. Tanning salons

18. Massage therapy establishments and services

ii) Be a for-profit business;

iii) Have had an average payroll of 25 employees or less during the past 365 days;

iv) Have not received payment under the Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”);

v) Have not received unemployment compensation as a sole proprietorship or otherwise;

vi) Hold a current and valid City of Mobile business license and be current on all City of Mobile taxes and fees as of March 1, 2020;

vii) Have their principal place of business within the Mobile city limits.

viii) Confirm negative business impacts due to COVID-19.

