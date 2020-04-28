App connects residents with small businesses in Baldwin County during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Aly McKee is an entrepreneur, but she’s a helper at heart. She’s making sure small businesses get the attention they deserve while struggling through the pandemic.

“As soon as we are able to get back to work they have to make revenue right away,” she said.

She creates an app called “Personal Guardian Angel” which is designed to connect Baldwin County residents with the right small business in the area. With the touch of a button you can navigate the app and search a full directory of local businesses that are open and still needing support.

“I have struggled as a single mom and to be the person on the other side of giving and helping. Like finally I’m there,” said McKee.

She says the thought of being able to lend a hand and play a small role in keeping these businesses top of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic is what keeps her going.

“It brings tears and happiness and joy, just all of the emotions into one,” she said.

To download the app you can text “wings” to 36260.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories