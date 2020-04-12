Apollo 13 celebration in Mobile also recognizes healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission. Sunday afternoon at 2 philanthropist Frank Shurlock will bring his replica lunar vehicle to the Mobile County Health Department.

According to a news release: “[Shurlock] will be holding a press conference with local officials before heading to area hospitals to celebrate Easter and give out food to nurses and healthcare heroes that have been taking care of those with the coronavirus. The purpose of this mission is to put a smile on their faces during a tough time. In 1970, the Apollo 13 spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral Fla., on the third US moon landing mission. The attempt was aborted after the oxygen tank exploded but the astronauts safely returned to earth.”