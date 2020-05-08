Annual Elberta German Sausage Festival will offer drive-thru service this year






ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – On Saturday, May 23rd starting at 8 a.m. there will be a drive-thru option available as an alternative to the annual Elberta German Sausage Festival.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the popular event is forced to alter the usual plans. Traffic will enter from Main Street onto Oak Street. Vehicles will then turn onto Chicago Street.

Over 2,000lbs of sausage will be cooked and sold during the event. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted.

