Animal shelters are closed due to COVID-19, they said it’s better to let the animals go

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Animal shelters across the Gulf Coast have adopted new policies due to COVID-19. If you happen to find a stray animal in the streets and are unsure of what to do, animal shelters say it may be better to let the animal go if its not a threat to the community.

Since adoptions are closed there are more animals going in instead of out resulting in an increase in the amount of euthanizations. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Janine Woods from the SPCA of Mobile to get more details on what you should do if you find a stray.

“The best thing to do is to call Mobile county animal shelter or city animal shelter and at least report it,” Janine said. “Now if you find an injured, sick or aggressive animal they will come out.”

You can also post about the found animal on the SPCA facebook page and the organization will tell you to take care of the animal until shelters reopen.

Carmelo Miranda, The Mobile County Animal Control Main Officer, explains they are only accepting emergency calls.

“Do not bring any animals to the shelters because nobody is here to address it we are closed to the public,” Carmelo said. “We want to save the space that we have to deal with animals that are aggressive or that are being aggressive to children, people or causing property damage.”

COVID-19 has affected almost every aspect of our daily lives including animal shelters.

