An inside look: How plasma donation can help COVID-19 patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have recovered from COVID-19, you have antibodies in your plasma that can potentially help someone else. It’s called convalescent plasma.

But, what is convalescent plasma, how can you donate and what does it entail? 8News investigator Kerri O’Brien is rolling her sleeve to find out.

You may remember, she tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies last month. Soon after, she applied to donate plasma with the American Red Cross.

Plasma is the liquid portion of your blood and researchers believe the antibodies from a recovering patient can fight the infection in severe COVID-19 cases.

Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross in Virginia told 8News, “What we are hearing from our hospital partners is that they see tremendous value in those potential donations that are coming from people who are recovering from the virus, that they believe it will offer some therapeutic value to patients who are still fighting the virus.”

