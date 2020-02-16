Americans in Japan to trade one quarantine for another

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) – A group of Americans are cutting short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, to be whisked back to America. But they will have to spend another quarantine period at a U.S. military facility to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been sweeping across Asia. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday that Washington is flying chartered planes to Japan to evacuate Americans because the passengers and crew members on board the Diamond Princess are now at a high risk of exposure to the virus. About 400 Americans are on the cruise ship. A total of 68,500 people have been confirmed with the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories