American Legion Posts hit hard by COVID-19 hope public will step up and help

Coronavirus

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local American Legion Posts are suffering financially and face the threat of closing down for good. And that could mean an even bigger impact on the organization and other efforts to help local veterans.

Legion Post 250 is hoping the public will come out to support the post on Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore Saturday. They are having a fish fry starting at noon. “We need all the Support from you in the communities around here because when they closed our Post that has put us in a bad financial way to be able to pay our bills to keep it open. Also if we can’t get it open and going again as many of you know Our Honor Guard would be no longer. Please step up and come by tomorrow at 12 noon or after and pick up your plates!!! It’s greatly appreciated!!” says member Steven “Doc” Mosely.

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is also holding a car wash fundraiser Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 2 pm.

Across the nation, American Legion members are rallying to serve older veterans, servicemembers, their families, and their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. This is a mission they perform even in normal times, but now in jeopardy due to a financial crisis brought on by the pandemic.

